True Tribute to Prof. Jayashankar Lies in Realizing His Vision: All-Party Committee Observes 14th Death Anniversary in Aiza

Gadwal: The 14th death anniversary of Telangana ideologue Professor K. Jayashankar was commemorated with great reverence on Friday in front of the MRC building at the Aiza Municipality center. The event was organized by the Aiza All-Party Committee under the leadership of Dandora Anjaneyulu.

As a mark of respect, floral tributes were offered to the statue of Professor Jayashankar. During the memorial event, several speakers paid homage to his unparalleled contribution to the Telangana movement and recalled his lifelong struggle to secure a separate statehood for Telangana.

They stated that Professor Jayashankar dedicated his entire life to liberating Telangana from the exploitation of Andhra rulers and tirelessly worked both in India and abroad, voicing the plight of Telangana on international platforms. His intellectual leadership and relentless activism were crucial in mobilizing people across all corners of the region, culminating in the formation of a geographically distinct Telangana state.

Speakers emphasized that Jayashankar's dream was not just for a separate Telangana, but a socially just Telangana, where everyone would have access to employment and sustainable livelihoods. They stressed that the real tribute to his legacy would be the realization of his socio-economic vision, which is still a work in progress. They called upon all sections of society and political leadership to strive toward fulfilling the aspirations that Professor Jayashankar stood for.

Among those who participated in the program were Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Kuruvapallayya, Prabhakar, Md. Taher, Macherla Prakash, Vinod, Ashwa Mareppa, Moses, Mahesh, Nagar Doddi Kiran, Bhimasena Rao, Nazeer, Niteesh, Jani, Hanumanthu, Anandaraju, Chinna, and several others.

The memorial event served as both a tribute and a call to action, reminding the attendees and the public that Professor Jayashankar’s true homage lies in translating his visionary ideals into reality — ensuring justice, dignity, and opportunity for every citizen of Telangana.