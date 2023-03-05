TS Cabinet to meet on March 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet is scheduled to meet here on March 9 to take some crucial decisions with regard to the schemes related to distribution of house sites to the poor and financial assistance up to Rs 3 lakh to the plot owners to build houses.

The meeting is also likely to take a few key decisions in the education and health sectors. It will also deliberate on the issues related to the implementation of Dharani portal and the challenges being faced by the government in resolving the grievances of the farmers on land ownership, progress in the Dalit Bandhu scheme and the sale of lands for mobilization of resources.

The other issues that are likely to come up are increase in diet charges to the students studying in government residential educational institutions, enhancement of seats in the existing institutions and recruitment of jobs in schools, colleges and universities.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already instructed the Medical and Health department to speed up the works of the multi-specialty hospitals taken up in Hyderabad and Warangal recently. Measures to strengthening medical infrastructure and the filling up of vacancies in the medical and paramedical wings in the Health department is also said to be part of the agenda.