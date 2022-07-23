TS govt’s ex special representative Tejawat quits TRS

Hyderabad: In a big jolt to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Telangana government 's former special representative and retired IAS officer Ramachandrudu Tejawat has reportedly quit the party. He submitted resignation letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It is believed that Tejawat was upset with party's political stand on supporting President candidate.

It is to mention here that the TRS party has supported the UPA President candidate Yashwant Sinha against the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. However, Draupadi Murmu won the Presidential polls to become the 15th President of India. Draupadi Murmu will take oath as 15th President of India on July 25th.