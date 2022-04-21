TS Inter exams 2022: Deadline for payment of exam fee with late fee ends today

The deadline for the payment of the examination fee to appear for Telangana Intermediate Annual Examinations 2022 will end today with a late fee. It is learned that the Inter Board (TSBIE) has already issued a notification extending the exam fee last date from April 20 to 21 with a late fee of Rs 5,000. However, according to the latest announcement, fee payments will close today.



The Intermediate Board said that any student who has not yet paid the examination fee should pay the fee immediately as the intermediate exams are fast approaching, which will be held across the state from May 6 to May 24.



According to the schedule, intermediate first-year exams will be held on May 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23 while Inter Secondary exams will be held on May 7, 10, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24 respectively.



Meanwhile, the tenth class examinations will be held from May 23 to 28 and the hall tickets have already been released as well.