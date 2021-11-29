Tukaram gate RuB to be completed by Feb, 2022

The Road Under Bridge (RuB) of Tukaram gate will be completed by February 2022 making it easy for the commuters who travel frequently from Malkajgiri, Lalapet and Marredpally areas to Secunderabad.

According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), works pertaining to the RuB have already expedited and the construction of retaining walls was over. At present, works related to approach road are being focused.

The RuB that is coming up near Lalaguda halt station, is 370 metres long and has four lanes. The RuB is being constructed at a cost of Rs 29.1 crore by both the Railway Department and GHMC.

While the GHMC is spending Rs 15.15 crore, the remaining money is given by the railways.

"As the level crossing here is frequently closed, vehicles have to wait for a long time. Some of them take other routes and waste time. The new RuB will ease such conditions," said a senior official.