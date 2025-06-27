Live
- ‘Kannappa’ hits screens to thunderous response, powerful performances steal the show
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
Highlights
Telangana's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has reiterated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will remain in place for as long as the Congress government is in power.
Telangana's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has reiterated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will remain in place for as long as the Congress government is in power.
The minister announced that government officials are currently in the process of identifying lands that are unsuitable for cultivation.
Looking ahead, Rao indicated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be exclusively tailored to support cultivated lands.
He also assured that the concerns over the non deposit of the funds into beneficiaries accounts due to technical issue will be resolved as early as possible.
Next Story