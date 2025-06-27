  • Menu
Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail

Telangana's Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has reiterated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will remain in place for as long as the Congress government is in power.

The minister announced that government officials are currently in the process of identifying lands that are unsuitable for cultivation.

Looking ahead, Rao indicated that the Rythu Bharosa scheme will be exclusively tailored to support cultivated lands.

He also assured that the concerns over the non deposit of the funds into beneficiaries accounts due to technical issue will be resolved as early as possible.

