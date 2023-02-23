Twins Day celebrated at DAV Model School

Khammam: The Twins Day was celebrated in a grand manner at DAV Model School at KTPS Paloncha in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

As many as 18 twins, both girls and boys, studying first to tenth standard, took part in the celebration wearing identical dresses. They rendered songs and performed dances.

The school headmaster A Rama Rao offered sweets to them.

He called upon them to excel in studies as well as maintain the sibling bond all through their life.

He stated that DAV Model School was probably the only school in the State to have 18 twins.

Co-curricular activities coordinators Rajashekar, Sushma, Shyalama Devi, Anusha and others were present.