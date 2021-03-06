Unused Bhadradri Talambralu buried in temple lands

Bhadrachalam: As many as 15 quintals of Talambralu (sacred rice mixes with pearls, saffron and turmeric), were buried in the Bhadradri Devasthanam lands in Purushothama Patnam in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. These Talambralu were prepared for Sri Rama Navami last year and unused due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Temple Executive Officer B Shivaji said that they have noticed the unused talambralu stored in the office on Friday, which were prepared for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama, which will be conducted on Sri Rama Navami, in April 2020. Normally, they will be distributed to the devotees, who will attend the celestial wedding.

But due to coronavirus pandemic, the celestial event was conducted without any devotees in last year. With this, several quintals of sacred rice, prepared a few months earlier to the event, were left unused and were stored in the storeroom.

The EO informed that after taking the priests' advice, they buried talambralu in the lands at Purshothama Patnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, women devotees opposed the decision of the temple. They criticised that it was not correct decision of the priests to bury talambralu on Friday, which is sacred.