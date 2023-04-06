Uttam demands the upgradation of railway infrastructure in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: In a bid to improve transportation and connectivity in his constituency, Nalgonda MP Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy has presented a list of railway development demands to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav. The demands aim to address the region's infrastructure needs while also boosting economic development. He reminded the Minister that he has been raising these demands from the Railway Ministry several times in the Parliament over the last four years.



Uttam Kumar Reddy called for an urgent financial sanction for the new railway line between Dornakal and Miryalaguda, passing through Nelakondapalli, Kodad, Huzurnagar, and Nereducherla. He emphasized the financial viability of the proposed line, given the area's potential for growth, and its status as a hub for the cement and rice milling industries. "A detailed project report is under preparation for sanction of the above new railway line. This area is a very high potential area with the fast-growing towns of Kodad and Huzurnagar and being one of the biggest hubs of cement and rice milling industries in India," he said in the letter.

The Congress MP also requested that the 90 km-long railway line between Motamarri- Jaggaipet - Mellacheruvu- Jaanpadu, Wadapalli - Vishnupuram, be made fit for passenger travel passenger services to be started at an early date. This connects important cement plants like Ramco Cements, Zuari Cements, Ultratech Cements, My Home Cement, Sagar Cements and India Cements Ltd., Motamarri-Vishnupuram railway line connects important towns, cement plants, and pilgrimage centres in Nalgonda constituency, He urged the authorities to sanction the necessary work required for the Commissioner of Railways Safety's approval, as well as the construction of platforms for passenger services.

"Apart from the above industries, a power plant belonging to Telangana state by the name of Yadadri having the capacity of 4000 MW (Ultra mega power plant) is on this route. The work has already commenced on this and the generation is likely to start within the next 2 years. At the present, the line is saturated. Once the Yadadri power plant becomes operational, the present capacity will be insufficient to handle the coal rakes movement. Hence, there is an urgent need to double this line to cater to the need of growing traffic," he said in the representation to Railway Minister.

The Railway Minister assured the MP that the Railways would take up passenger trains on this route and also take up doubling of this line.

Uttam Kumar Reddy called for the Vande Bharat Express and other express trains to have two-minute halts at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda stations, which serve as vital locations in his parliamentary constituency. "I understand that the second Vande Bharat Express in Telugu states is to be inaugurated shortly between Secunderabad and Tirupati. It travels through the majority area of the Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency which I represent. Nalgonda is an old district headquarters ever since Nizam's time and a very fast-growing city. Miryalaguda is a big commercial place surrounded by so many cement plants, rice mills and it is also the serving station to Nagarjunasagar and Yadadri super thermal power stations," he said adding that considering the importance of the above two stations, a two-minute halting of Vande Bharat Express may be provided with each at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda respectively.

The Railway Minister assured that all trains would be stopped in both ways at Nalgonda and would now consider Miryalguda stop.

He also requested that the Narayanadri, Vishakha and Chennai express trains be stopped both in the up and down journeys at Nalgonda and Miryalaguda.

"The proposed railway infrastructure upgrades, if approved and implemented, will significantly improve connectivity within the region, benefiting both residents and industries. This enhanced connectivity could potentially lead to increased economic growth and overall development in Nalgonda and the surrounding areas," he said.

In addition, Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded the Railway Minister of the establishment of a Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet which was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in 2013. "I've raised the issue of Qazipet Railway Coach Factory in the Lok Sabha several times during the budget discussion, Question Hour and Zero Hour. The Centre must honour this promise as it was part of the legislation passed by the Parliament," he said.

The Railway Minister assured that the Centre would take up the Railway Coach Factory at Qazipet.