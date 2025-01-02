Uttam ushers in 2025 uniquely

Huzurnagar: In a rare and heartfelt gesture, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Ut-tam Kumar Reddy ushered in the New Year by celebrating with those of-ten overlooked i.e., under-trial prisoners. He also met with students far from home.

The minister visited Huzurnagar sub-jail, and warmly engaged with the prisoners, listening to their concerns and offering words of encourage-ment and hope for a better future. During his visit, he shared breakfast with the undertrial prisoners and assured them that he take their grievanc-es to the attention of the authorities concerned. In response to the in-mates’ request for a television set, he announced that he would personally donate a TV for their use in the sub-jail. The inmates were reportedly touched by his compassionate approach, with his words resonating deep-ly and making the occasion a significant and uplifting start to the year.

Later, the minister, accompanied by Kodad MLA N Padmavathi, visited the Minorities Residential School and Junior College for Girls in Kodad. They interacted with the students and shared a meal with them. The min-ister praised the students’ dedication to their studies despite being away from their families.

The students, thrilled by the visit, shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude for the minister’s encouragement.

Speaking to the media later, Uttam Kumar Reddy explained his decision to spend New Year’s eve away from home. “It’s a time for reflection and renewal. By reaching out to those in difficult circumstances, whether prisoners or students separated from their families, we remind them that they are not forgotten. This is my way of starting the year with hope and togetherness.”