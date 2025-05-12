Vaddiraju’s gesture of kindness

Kothagudem: In a gesture of kindness and humanity, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra stopped his vehicles near the Rollapadu forest area of Yellandu to offer food to monkeys.

Due to the lack of fruits and vegetables in the forests, the monkeys are coming out on the roads in search of food. On Sunday, during the MP’s visit along with MLC Tata Madhu and BRS leaders in the district, Vaddiraju offered these hungry monkeys fruits, such as bananas, watermelon, and water.