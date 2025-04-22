Vagdevi Students Make Mahabubnagar Proud with Top Scores

Mahabubnagar: Students of Vagdevi Junior College in Mahabubnagar have achieved outstanding results in the Intermediate exams released today by the Board of Intermediate Education.

In the first-year MPC stream, Amina scored 468 marks and secured a state-level rank. Akshaya Sri followed with 466 marks, while Amrutha Varshini and Vaishali both scored 465 marks, making the college proud.

In the first-year BiPC stream, Sanjana stood out with 436 marks, earning a state-level rank. Fariha, Payal Singh, and Madiya Taraha also did well, scoring 435 marks each.

The second-year students added more glory. Navneet Goud scored an impressive 992 marks in the MPC stream, while Rub Sha and Safura scored 991 and 989 marks respectively in the BiPC stream, showing excellent performance.

Speaking on the occasion, college correspondent Vijetha Venkat Reddy said the credit goes to the teachers who used creative and scientific teaching methods. He congratulated all the students and encouraged them to keep working hard and aim higher in the future.

Principal Geetadevi, Academy In-charge Pavani Reddy, and management members Kottala Shivakumar, Raghavendra Rao, Nagender, Satish Reddy, Babul Reddy, and Raghuvaran Reddy were present at the event. Vice Principal Jyothinandan Reddy, EAMCET In-charge Shakeer, Examination In-charges Chennayya, Yaqoob, Hussain, and several faculty members also took part and congratulated the students.