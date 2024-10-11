Live
Warehouse for storing farm produce opened
Highlights
Nirmal district Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed inaugurated a warehouse at Gangaiah Peta in Maskapur to store farm produce here on Thursday.
Khanapur: Nirmal district Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed inaugurated a warehouse at Gangaiah Peta in Maskapur to store farm produce here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Faizan said that the State government is implementing many welfare programmes for the farmers, as part of which the construction of warehouses has been undertaken to store the food grains produced by farmers.
As part of this, the warehouse constructed under the auspices of DCCB at Gangaiah Peta in Maskapur at a cost of about Rs 50 lakh was inaugurated on Thursday.
The Additional Collector said that farmers should take advantage of this warehouse built with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes
