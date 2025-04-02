Welfare, devpt utterly neglected by BRS: Min Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy described the fine rice scheme as a historic initiative for the dignity of the poor. Following the launch of the scheme by CM A Revanth Reddy on Ugadi, he inaugurated the programme at G Yedavalli in Nalgonda district, and laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 4.63 crore on the occasion.

The minister criticised the previous government for failing to provide ration cards in 10 years, while the current administration added 20 lakh new beneficiaries and aims to distribute fine rice to 3.1 crore people. Housing schemes under Indiramma will provide Rs 5 lakh houses, and free bus travel, farmers’ insurance, and LPG connections have been implemented. `4,000 crore has been allocated for free transport, and Rs 4,518 crore for SLBC tunnel repairs, despite setbacks. Additionally, Rs 80 crore has been sanctioned for roadworks in Kanagal.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme supports unemployed youth with self-employment loans of up to Rs 4 lakh. The government has filled 50,000 jobs and is improving local hospitals and schools. Officials urged farmers to grow fine rice to meet demand, with a `500 bonus per quintal. Several road and infrastructure projects were also inaugurated, marking a step forward in regional development. In Yadagirigutta

Minister Venkat Reddy made several comments during the distribution of fine rice at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhongir district. He emphasized that unlike the past government, the current administration is prioritizing development. He credited Illaiah for ensuring water supply to Aler and announced that the Gandhamalla Project would commence soon. The state cabinet approved several developmental initiatives, including a Rs 50 crore bridge at Musi and a Rs7.5 crore foundation for new buildings in Motakondur.

He criticised the previous government for neglecting welfare schemes, stating that while KCR’s family prospered, common people suffered. The new government has issued 20 lakh ration cards and launched the fine rice scheme for the poor. Several infrastructure projects, including roads, pipelines, reservoirs, and an integrated Gurukul school, are underway. He urged officials to ensure corruption-free implementation of schemes, emphasising that theirs was a “people’s government,” not a ruler’s administration.