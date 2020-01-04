Whip Govardhan unveils Sardar Papanna's statue in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Government Whip Gampa Govardhan said every member of Goud community should remember the persistent fighting spirit of toddy tappers in resolving their issues and march ahead towards economic growth.



He unveiled the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna at Muthampet village of Domakonda mandal on Friday. Later Whip Govardhan and members of Gowda Sangam offered special prayers to Goddess Renuka Yellamma in the temple.

Whip Govardhan said that Sardar Papanna had fought for the downtrodden in those days and protected the caste-based professions. He assured Gowda community leaders that the government will help in their development.

ZP vice-chairman Pariki Prem Kumar, Kamareddy MPP Anjaneyulu, Domakonda MPP Sadananda, Gowda Sangam leaders and TRS leaders were present.