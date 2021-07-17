Win over customers to DCCBs: NAFSCOB chief

Karimnagar: Appealing the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) officials to win over the confidence of the customers and not to let complacency set in, Chairman of NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB Konduru Ravinder Rao has called upon the bank officials to educate the people about the transparent services being provided at the DCCBs.

"Educate the customers that there are no hidden charges for any services being provided by the cooperative bank unlike the commercial banks", he stated and informed the bankers to treat the customers with respect as they were supporting the bank for its successful functioning.

Rao was felicitated by the Telangana Cooperative Central Bank employee's association (TCCBEA) and the staff of the bank in Karimnagar town on Friday, for winning NABARD awards viz TSCAB emerging as best cooperative bank in the country and Karimnagar DCCB as the best cooperative bank in the South India on the occasion of 40th foundation day of NABARD recently.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCCB chairman attributed the winning of national awards due to the cohesive team work and appealed to the staff to continue the same spirit and remain at the top level in the country with integrity.

DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao congratulating the staff for winning the NABARD national award, urged the employees to maintain good customer relation, speedy disposal of applications for loans and achieve the target of making business of Rs 5,000 crore during this financial year. He said that the bank had made several strides during the last one and half decade and winning accolades throughout the country for its relentless service to customers including the farmers.

DCCB director P Mohan Reddy called upon the employees to uphold the top position of the bank with their continuous efforts to serve the customers to the best. General managers' B Sridhar and Riazuddin, PACS chairmen Tirupathi Reddy, Bhaskar Rao and Manohara Reddy, TCCBEA Chief vice president Srikanth, district president Hanumantha Rao, union leaders Lavanya, Anitha were among others present.