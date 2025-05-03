Woxsen, SixS collaborate to launch India’s first brain training lab for athletes

Hyderabad: Woxsen University hosted the retired Indian cricketer and former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad, marking a significant milestone in sports education and talent development. During his visit, Prasad explored Woxsen Sports Academy infrastructure and formalized a partnership by signing an MOU between Woxsen University, MSK Prasad’s International Cricket Academy and SixS Sports.

At the heart of this initiative lies the Brain Training Lab, an innovation that integrates neuroscience and cognitive training with traditional sports performance. Designed to improve focus, reaction time, and decision-making, the lab addresses critical mental aspects of elite athletic performance.

Pullela Gopichand, All England Champion & Founder of Gopichand Academy, said “Congratulations to Anthony and the idea — nobody better than Woxsen and Raul to understand this. It means a lot to me — it is not very easy for people to understand sports until you have an entire cycle of champions and failures. My students who play and do not succeed need a backup plan. Either people take the complete education route — good at cracking exams but not cracking life — or even when people succeed only in sports, how many can have a good life and manage something in sports? We need mentorship at every level — together we are addressing that today. Hopefully in the years to come, this will become a game changer for the country.”