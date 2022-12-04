Yadadri Brahmotsavam from Feb 21 to March 3

Yadadri: The authorities of the famed temple have started making necessary arrangements well in advance for Laxmi Narasimha Swamy annual Brahmotsavam, which will is going to be conducted for the first time after the reconstruction of the main temple. It will be held from February 21 to March 3. Tickets to take part in various savas during the annual fete will be sold from Sunday in connection with the Thirukalyana ceremony of Swami and Amma which will be held on February 28. The ticket rate is fixed at Rs 3,000 for a couple. Devotees who buy tickets can take part in the celestial wedding of Swamy. They should reach the temple an hour early. The tickets can be obtained from the temple head office as well as online at www.yadagirigutta.telangana.gov.in