Yennam inaugurates a beneficiary’s house

Mahabubnagar: “The Congress-led government is giving top priority to housing for the poor and turning their long-cherished dream of owning a home into reality. As part of this commitment, 3,500 Indiramma houses are being sanctioned every year for every constituency across the state,” said Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy.

The MLA participated as the chief guest in the Gruhapravesam ceremony of Uppari Mallamma, a beneficiary of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, at Pedda Darpalli village in Hanwada mandal on Sunday. Congratulating Mallamma on her new home, he said that the initiative reflects the government’s dedication to empowering the poor and ensuring every family lives with dignity. “A house is not just a structure of bricks and mortar; it is a symbol of security, respect, and a better future for a family,” the MLA remarked, underscoring that the Congress government stands by its promises and is working with a people-first approach.

Slamming the previous BRS government, he said that despite being in power for a decade, it failed to deliver on its much-publicized Double Bedroom housing promise. “They only used the scheme to collect votes, but never to change lives,” he asserted. Highlighting the Congress government’s transparent and inclusive governance, Yennam stated that Indiramma houses are being sanctioned to all eligible families without discrimination, ensuring no deserving beneficiary is left behind.

The event witnessed participation from several prominent Congress leaders, including District Library Chairman Mallu Narasimha Reddy, senior leaders Buddaram Sudhakar Reddy and others.