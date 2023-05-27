TDP Mahanadu Live Updates: Mahanadu begins on grand note, Nara Lokesh registers as Mahanadu representative

The venue for Mahanadu is buzzing with high activity as large number of delegates are reaching the venue in all possible mode of transport including motor boats. The TDP has made arrangements to organise the Mahanadu in a grand manner to mark the centenary celebrations of the founder of the Telugu Desam Party and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. Mahanadu will be held for two days. Leaders are confident that this Mahanadu will help to strengthen TDP in Godavari district.



