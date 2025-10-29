Bihar Assembly Election (Compiled Copy) Yogi roars in Bihar: RJD–Congress alliance a factory of crime and a barrier to development

CM Yogi seeks votes for Vikas Kumar Singh from Raghunathpur and Vishnudev Paswan from Darauli constituencies

CM seeks support for BJP candidate from Shahpur constituency Rakesh Ranjan Ojha

In his third rally of the day, CM Yogi addressed a public meeting in support of NDA candidates — former IPS officer Anand Mishra (Buxar), Rahul Singh (Dumraon), and Hulas Pandey (Brahmapur)

Addressing the rally in Raghunathpur, CM Yogi thundered that the RJD candidate is notorious not only in Bihar but across the country and even abroad for his family’s criminal legacy

In Shahpur, CM Yogi declared: “The one who eats fodder meant for animals also swallows the rights of humans”

In Buxar, Yogi accused RJD and Congress of snuffing out the lantern only to rob the people of their rights

Yogi accuses opposition of bowing at the tombs of Babur and Aurangzeb but having bullets fired at the devotees of Lord Ram

Double-engine govt essential to completely eliminate Naxalism-Maoism by March 2026: CM

Tenure of RJD and Congress in Bihar was nothing less than a blot: CM Yogi

Bihar once suffered under chaos and mafia dominance; 20 years of Nitish’s leadership restored order: CM Yogi

Yogi jabs SP: ‘When bulldozers hit mafias in UP, they rush to offer Fatiha’

Siwan/Bhojpur/Buxar, October 29:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, intensifying the battle for Bihar, held three power-packed rallies on Wednesday, launching a fierce attack on the RJD–Congress alliance. His first rally was in Raghunathpur in support of NDA candidate Vikas Kumar Singh and in Darauli for Vishnudev Paswan. The second was in Shahpur for BJP candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha, followed by a third in Buxar, Dumraon, and Brahmapur for NDA candidates — former IPS officer Anand Mishra, Rahul Singh, and Hulas Pandey.

Appealing to the people to keep Bihar on the path of development and good governance, CM Yogi urged them not to let the state slip back into jungle raj. Calling the RJD–Congress alliance a factory of crime and a barrier to development, CM Yogi described Bihar as the land of knowledge, devotion, power, peace, and revolution.

Speaking in Raghunathpur, he said, “The RJD candidate fielded from here is infamous not only in Bihar but across the country and even abroad for his family’s criminal background. Jaisa naam, waisa kaam,’’ the CM remarked. CM Yogi added, “In Uttar Pradesh, we have adopted a policy of zero tolerance toward crime and criminals — the same should now be implemented in Bihar.” Referring to Siwan’s past, he said, “There was a time when acid was poured on Chand Babu’s son. Criminals like these should never rise again.”

Slamming RJD, Congress, and the Samajwadi Party as mafia lovers, he remarked, “These people bow at the tombs of Babur and Aurangzeb but have bullets fired at devotees of Lord Ram. They talk of being with everyone, but their development is only for their families and the mafia.”

Highlighting the government’s welfare model, Yogi said, “Ayodhya has become the finest city. Seizing the property of criminals and mafias to build homes for the poor is the hallmark of the double-engine government. We not only ran bulldozers but also handed house keys to the poor.” He added that the ₹6,100 crore Ram–Janaki Marg project will link Ayodhya with Sitamarhi. “Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that by March 2026, Naxalism and Maoism will be completely eliminated — for that, a double-engine government is essential,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Shahpur in support of BJP candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha, Yogi targeted Congress and RJD, saying, “Those who eat fodder meant for animals also swallow the rights of humans.” He added, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people have risen above poverty and are moving toward self-reliance.”

Praising Bihar’s youth, he said, “There is no migration now; engineers from Bihar are driving the state’s growth.” He recalled, “Before 2005, Bihar had fallen into chaos, hooliganism, and mafia rule. But when Bihar chose the NDA under Nitish Kumar, the countdown for mafias began. In 20 years of tireless effort, the Nitish government helped the state recover.”

Attacking the opposition on faith, Yogi said, “Congress denied the existence of Lord Ram, RJD opposed the temple, and SP fired bullets at Ram devotees. We used to say then also — Goli chalao ya danda, Ram Lalla hum ayenge, aur mandir wahi banayenge.” Spotting a bulldozer at the rally, he quipped, “When a bulldozer runs over the mafia’s chest in UP, SP leaders rush to recite Fatiha.”

In Buxar, addressing a joint rally for NDA candidates Anand Mishra, Rahul Singh, and Hulas Pandey, CM Yogi thundered, “When they wanted to loot, they first extinguished the lantern. These parties looted under its darkness and now want to push Bihar back there again.” He said, “We now need not the lantern, but the light of development — the double-engine government of Modi ji and Nitish ji.”

Yogi concluded, “Uttar Pradesh has set out on the path of Ram Rajya; now it’s Bihar’s turn. Those who rob the poor of their rights or insult women will find their way to Yamraj’s door. UP has shown the way — now Bihar must follow.”