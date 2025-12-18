Schools becoming more sensitive through self-esteem training; teachers receiving mandatory online training on DIKSHA portal

Teachers working in upper primary, composite, and KGBV schools are being trained

Separate courses have been curated for teachers of junior, composite, and KGBV schools

In the first phase, 54,347 teachers have completed the training; the second phase is in progress

An initiative to link education with safety, equality, dignity, and self-respect: Monika Rani

Lucknow, 18 December: Under the direction and leadership of Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh, the Basic Education Department is undertaking an important initiative to make schools in the state more sensitive, inclusive, and student-centered. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, mandatory online training is being provided on the DIKSHA portal to teachers working in upper primary, composite, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) through a self-esteem–based teacher training program.

This training is not limited to improving academic quality in schools; rather, it has been designed with the objective of strengthening self-respect, dignity, self-confidence, emotional safety, and a sense of equal participation among students (especially girls).The training will remain open until May 2026, so that all eligible teachers can complete it in a timely manner.

Under the directions of the Basic Education Minister, and as per the instructions issued by the Office of the Director General of School Education and the State Project Director, this training is being conducted in accordance with the action calendar determined by the State Project Office. In continuation of earlier orders, in the first phase, 54,347 teachers successfully completed the self-esteem training, while training for the remaining teachers under the second phase is currently underway.

The training course has been divided into two parts according to teachers’ roles and school structure. One course is designated for teachers teaching classes 6 to 8, while a separate course has been prepared for teachers working in composite schools and KGBVs, so that the training can be more practical and effective.

The main objective of the self-esteem training is to develop an environment in schools where every student feels safe, respected, and accepted. Through this training, teachers are being helped to develop an understanding of how to strengthen students’ self-respect and dignity through communication, behaviour, and teaching methods in the classroom and school environment. Along with this, special attention is also being given to promoting gender sensitivity, positive behavior, and equal opportunities.

The State Project Office has instructed District Basic Education Officers of all districts to ensure that teachers who have not yet completed the first phase of training must mandatorily complete the training in the second phase. Along with this, District Coordinators for Girls’ Education have also been directed to continuously monitor the program and regularly submit reports to the State Project Office.

Director General, School Education, Monika Rani said that the state government is committed to developing schools not merely as curriculum-based teaching institutions, but as centers for the development of students’ self-respect and dignity, along with safety, respect, and equal opportunities. She said that self-esteem–based teacher training will strengthen a sensitive, positive, and inclusive educational environment in schools, which will directly benefit students.