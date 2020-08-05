3 Children Get Deceased After Accidentally Falling In The Water Tank in Vizianagaram

Gantyada (Vizianagaram): Three children drowned in a local tank and died at Narava village of Gantala mandal in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as G Manoj (9), R Sekhar (10) and R Vasu (8). Actually Manoj came to Narava to their relatives home to spend some days.

On Wednesday all the three went to the water tank and played there. Unfortunately, one after one all the three are drowned in the water body and could not come out as they are trapped in quicksand. Sekhar and Vasu are own brothers and their parents are farmers. The three were left at home and parents went to farm works .

The police said that the three children went to water tank for playing and while they were cleaning their hands, the accidentally drowned in the waters and died. The police retrieved the bodies from the water and shifted to the government hospital at Vizianagaram for post mortem.