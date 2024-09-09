Air India Express flights get delayed

Visakhapatnam: Following continuous rains and poor visibility, some of the flights of Air India Express are being delayed here on Sunday.

As part of it, flight number: I5 1528 flying from Bangalore to Visakhapatnam landed at 12:10 noon. Flight number: I5 1528, flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:40 noon.

Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Hyderabad to Vizag to arrive at 3:30 pm.

Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Vizag to Bangalore to depart at 4 pm.

Flight number: IX1946 flying Hyderabad to Vizag landed at 11:55 am.

Also, flight number: IX1945 flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:45 noon.

Meanwhile, AK 0083/AK 0082 of Air Asia Kuala Lumpur stands cancelled.