Just In
Air India Express flights get delayed
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Following continuous rains and poor visibility, some of the flights of Air India Express are being delayed here on Sunday.
As part of it, flight number: I5 1528 flying from Bangalore to Visakhapatnam landed at 12:10 noon. Flight number: I5 1528, flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:40 noon.
Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Hyderabad to Vizag to arrive at 3:30 pm.
Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Vizag to Bangalore to depart at 4 pm.
Flight number: IX1946 flying Hyderabad to Vizag landed at 11:55 am.
Also, flight number: IX1945 flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:45 noon.
Meanwhile, AK 0083/AK 0082 of Air Asia Kuala Lumpur stands cancelled.
