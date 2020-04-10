Andhra Pradesh govt issues ordinance to remove SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar!

Andhra Pradesh: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government seems to be prepping up to oust Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. In this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday has reportedly issued an ordinance making amendments to the Panchayat Raj act to appoint State Election Commissioner. It is learnt that this ordinance reduces the tenure of SEC from 5 years to 3 years. It is said Government has also issued a confidential GO removing N Ramesh Kumar as SEC. Since there is no chance to amend Panchayat Raj act due to coronavirus crisis, the Jagan government has opted for the ordinance.

It may be mentioned that the friction between there Government and SEC began when he took the decision to postpone local body elections by six weeks in view of Corona outbreak. The government is said to be elected the retired judge as to the election commissioner of the state.

The decision of SEC Ramesh Kumar to postpone the election of local bodies in Andhra Pradesh has led to a big upset in the state. CM Jagan has alleged that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was acting as a supporter of Chandrababu. This has drawn criticism from political parties. Since then there is large-scale propaganda in the political circles that the Jagan government is bracing for the removal of SEC Ramesh Kumar from the chair.