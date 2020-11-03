Andhra Pradesh High Court stays Inter online admissions

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Justice M Venkata Ramana of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the online admissions to the Intermediate courses in the government and private colleges initiated by the state government. Admitting a petition filed against the online admissions, Justice Venkata Ramana wanted to know under what rule that the government started online admissions.

The petitioner contended that the online admissions were not prevalent anywhere in the country and such admissions would affect the future of children. He also stated that the online admissions process was against the rules set by the Supreme Court.

Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam sought time to file the affidavit on the issue.

Justice Venkata Ramana staying the online admissions till November 10, said that the government should not start any process that would affect the future of the children.