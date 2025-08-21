AP cabinet meeting begins, to address key development proposals

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has begun at 11 am today. A primary agenda item is the potential approval of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) proposals, aiming to enhance development within the CRDA area.

The Cabinet is expected to sanction infrastructure projects and development initiatives in the villages surrounding the state capital, with a proposed budget of Rs 904 crore. Additionally, discussions are anticipated regarding the re-division of districts, the renaming of several districts, and the establishment of new districts.

There may also be decisions made concerning land allocations for various organisations within the capital city of Amaravati. Following the Cabinet meeting, CM Naidu will hold a special discussion with ministers focusing on current political developments. Key topics will include parole issues, the conduct of ministers and MLAs, and other significant matters.

The concerns of government employees, along with those raised during the Joint Staff Council meeting held yesterday, will also be on the agenda.