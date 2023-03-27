AP EDCET 2023 notification out, applications begin, exam on May 20

Andhra Pradesh EDCET 2023 notification has been released for admissions to B.Ed and B.Ed (Special) courses for the academic year 2023-24 in colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP EdCET Convener Acharya K Rajendraprasad suggested that those interested should check the official website. This year AP Edset admissions are being conducted under the auspices of Andhra University.



Application process begun from March 23 to April 23 can be applied without paying any late fee with OC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.650, BC candidates Rs.500 and SC/ST candidates Rs.450. Application can be submitted till May 2 with a late fee of Rs.1000 and till May 10 with a late fee of Rs. 2000. The hall tickets will be available on the website from May 12.



Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET 2022) exam will be conducted on May 20 from 9 AM to 11 AM. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 24. Candidates who have passed BA/BSc/BCom/BCA/BBM course with minimum 50% marks can apply. Aspirants can check the official website for complete details regarding the notification.