AP Mega DSC exams to commence today

The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised all preparations for the AP Mega DSC exams, which begin today and will continue until July 6. This month-long examination period will feature two sessions each day, taking place across 154 designated centres. Additionally, exam venues have been established in neighbouring states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha.

These Mega DSC exams aim to fill a total of 16,347 vacancies, with an impressive 335,401 candidates having applied specifically for these positions. In total, 577,417 individuals have submitted applications for all available posts.

Candidates concerned about any errors on their hall tickets need not panic, as corrections can be made directly at the exam centres. The exams will be conducted via online format, and education officials have emphasised the importance of punctuality, stating that late arrivals, even by a minute, will not be permitted entry. Candidates are advised to arrive at their exam centres well in advance to comply with this strict timing rule.