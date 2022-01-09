APSRTC to operate Amaravati AC bus to Bengaluru from January 10

Tirupati: APSRTC, Tirupati, will operate Amaravati (Volvo Multi Axle) AC bus service to Bengaluru from January 10.

On a pilot basis, the fare was fixed at Rs 500 (toll fee, cess extra) which is cheaper than AC bus normal fare to attract passengers, said Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (DCTM) T Madhusudhana.

He said the new bus facility will be very convenient to businessmen, students and software engineers as the journey time will be only four-and-half hours.

The bus will pass through Tirupati bypass, Chittoor bypass and Palamaner bypass road to reach Bengaluru.

The Amaravati AC bus (No 47596) will leave Tirupati central bus station at 5 am and reach Bengaluru at 9.30 am. In return direction, the bus (No 47597) will leave Bengaluru at 3 pm and reach Tirupati at 7.30 pm, he said and appealed to public to utilise the new bus service.