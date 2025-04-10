APSSDC to raise engg students’ skills with short-term internship

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) announced here on Wednesday that the Summer Online Short-term Internship Programme-2025 launched by it, is aimed at equipping students with essential industry-relevant skills. This initiative is designed for III and IV year engineering students of the academic year 2025–26, belonging to CSE/IT, ECE, EEE, Mechanical, and Civil streams.

A communiqué from the office of the APSSDC here on Wednesday revealed that the internship programme will run for two months, featuring 80 hours of theory and 40 hours of practical sessions, and will cover a diverse range of emerging technologies including AWS Cloud Computing -Devops, Android Development, Data Analysis Using Python, Web Development Using Django and Embedded Systems, Game Design Using Unity 3D, CATIA Expert Design, and Architectural Modeling Using Revit.

The training will be conducted online by expert APSSDC trainers, with a structured schedule that includes daily quizzes, weekly assessments, and a final project evaluation. Successful participants will be awarded an internship certificate recognised by APSCHE, adding value to their academic and career profile. The programme is available for a nominal registration fee of Rs 1,000. Batch 1 starts from April 28 and Batch 2 starts from May 12. Students may register their names for internship at the earliest through the official link: https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in/user-registration?page=online-short-term-internship.

APSSDC advised the engineering students not to miss this opportunity to upskill themselves and build a bright future.