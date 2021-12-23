Ashok Gajapathi Raju expresses ire over officials for 'ignoring' him at stone-laying function

Vizianagaram: P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, former Union Minister and hereditary trustee-cum-chairman of the Kodandarama Swamy temple at Ramatheertham, alleged that the officials had ignored him and insulted him at the foundation stone laying function for the renovation of the temple.

On Wednesday he arrived at Ramatheertham on receiving the invitation from the officials concerned and said that his views were not considered before organising the function.

He alleged that without consulting him, the government has fixed the date for the foundation laying ceremony. He along with his supporters rushed to the hill and tried to remove the stone on which the names of people's representatives and his name was also found.

Actually the idol of the Lord at the temple was damaged by some unidentified miscreants in December 2020.

Subsequently, the State government has sanctioned Rs 3 crore to restore and develop the temple.

Though Ashok was invited for the function, he alleged that he was ill-treated by the officials and this led to a heated argument at the temple site between the activists of the TDP and YSRCP.

Ashok expressed ire over the officials for not recognising him as the chairman of the temple. He regretted over the State government politicising every issue.