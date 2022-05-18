Banaganapalle: One held; 72 tonnes of PDS rice seized

Banaganapalle (Nandyal): The personnel of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department conducted raids at a godown at Banaganapalle and seized nearly 72 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice on Tuesday.

Circle Inspector Nagaraj Yadav speaking to The Hans India said that one Don Sreenu and two of his relatives were illegally transporting the PDS rice. The trio has stacked huge quantities of PDS rice bags at a private godown, said the CI. Following credible information, the department personnel have conducted raids at the said godown and found 30 tonnes of rice in the godown and another 20 tonnes loaded in the lorry.

The entire quantity of rice was seized besides taking the lorry driver Dastagiri into custody. The Circle Inspectore further said that another 22 quintals of PDS rice was also seized at Cheruvupalli village.

The seized rice was shifted to MLS point at Koilakuntla in the presence of the revenue department officials. Nagaraj Yadav said that a case under relevant sections has been filed and the investigation is in progress. A manhunt was also launched to nab the main accused Don Sreenu and his associate, the Circle Inspector said.