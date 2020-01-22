Breaking: TDP MLC likely to join YSRCP

After a major set back received from the two MLC's breaking the whip issued by TDP during the voting in the legislative council on rule no 71 on Tuesday night, the TDP has served notice in council stating to disqualify the two MLC's Pothula Sunitha and Shivanath Reddy.

During the voting on Rule 71 notices in the council on Tuesday, Sunitha and Sivanatha Reddy voted in favour of the YCP. While all the TDP members voted in favour of Rule 71, Sunitha and Shivanath reportedly rose from their seats against the rule no 71.

Despite the disqualification notice issued and before the council chairman has taken any decision, Sunitha approached the YSRCP.

The MLC is expected to meet the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his chamber and join the party formally. Shivanath Reddy is also likely to follow suit shortly.