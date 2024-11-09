Chandrababu announces plans for development of Srisailam Temple and Surrounding Areas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans to enhance tourism by developing the Srisailam Temple and its surrounding areas. During a recent statement, the CM emphasized the need to improve the Nallamala forest area, highlighting its potential for attracting visitors.

To spearhead this initiative, a committee will be formed, comprising Ministers Anam Ramanarayana, Kandula Durgesh, and Janardhan. The committee will analyze recommendations from various MPs and MLAs before submitting a comprehensive report. Naidu stated that collaboration among the forest, revenue department, and district collectors will be essential to establish a master plan for the project.

Naidu said that the development of the Srisailam Temple is expected to mirror the successful model of Tirumala, aiming to enhance the pilgrimage experience. The CM also pointed out that the Sunnipenta area requires improvements to make it more habitable for residents and tourists alike.

In his address, Naidu reiterated the dual focus on development and welfare as the cornerstone of the Telugu Desam Party. He stressed that increased development will lead to wealth generation and more opportunities for welfare programs. "The state is currently struggling due to previous government policies," he said. "We are operating under significant constraints and if we do not secure support from the central government, we will find it increasingly difficult to function."

Chandrababu further appealed for enhanced resource management, noting that the state possesses abundant natural resources, with full reservoirs ready for utilization. He reiterated the importance of connecting rivers, including Godavari, Penna, and Vamsadara, and expressed optimism about completing the Polavaram project, which he described as a potential "game changer" for the region. "I will share good news soon," he concluded, asserting that Rayalaseema will soon shine as a prime destination.