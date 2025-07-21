CMRF cheques worth Rs 42 lakh distributed

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to the welfare of the poor and weaker sections. Through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund timely assistance is being provided, bringing hope and relief to the lives of the poor, he said.

He distributed financial assistance from the CMRF cheques worth Rs 42,14,861 to poor beneficiaries at a programme held at his camp office here on Sunday. He stated that the programme reflects the government’s commitment to welfare and such assistance offers great relief in times of medical emergencies or financial distress.

It reflects the compassionate vision Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu holds for the underprivileged. The CMRF distribution is a crucial part of the CM’s efforts to ensure government services reach all sections of society. The government’s efforts to safeguard public health are being widely appreciated, he said.