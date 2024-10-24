Collector conducts site inspection

Ongole : The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya along with the Roads and Buildings department engineering officials conducted a site inspection at two railway crossings in Tanguturu mandal on Wednesday.

The collector’s team examined the proposed location for a new ROB (Road Over Bridge) at railway crossing number 194, and the site for a proposed subway at railway crossing number 193 in Tanguturu.

During the inspection, the collector reviewed the estimation details for the proposed ROB construction at crossing 194 and discussed the proposal details for the subway construction at crossing 193 with the engineers. She directed the R&B officials to expedite the submission of estimations and proposals for both projects.

The inspection team included Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, R&B SE Devanand, EE Gopi Naik, AE Nagarjuna, Tahsildar Anjaneyu, and other officials.