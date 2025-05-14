Live
- Chinmaya, Accord excel record 100% results in CBSE exams
- BSF Jawan Caught in Pakistan, Now Back in India
- Microsoft Extends Office App Support on Windows 10 Until 2028
- Intermittent showers bring relief to Delhi
- Collector calls for promoting PMDS on a large scale
- Landmark verdicts delivered by CJI Sanjiv Khanna
- Vasanthotsavams in Tiruchanoor concludes
- Time for ‘Make in India and Make for World’ has arrived: Def expert
- ‘Strongest speech ever given by an Indian PM since 1947’
- Man wanted in connection with murder case held after 15 yrs
Collector orders undertaking of desilting operations in tanks
In a bid to boost groundwater levels and meet irrigation needs ahead of the monsoon, District Collector Sumit Kumar and Chittoor MLA GurajalaJagan Mohan directed irrigation officials to undertake desilting operations in local tanks without delay.
Chittoor: In a bid to boost groundwater levels and meet irrigation needs ahead of the monsoon, District Collector Sumit Kumar and Chittoor MLA GurajalaJagan Mohan directed irrigation officials to undertake desilting operations in local tanks without delay.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Collector and MLA inspected several tanks in Gudipala mandal, including RamireddyCheruvu, ReddammaCheruvu, NarayanareddyCheruvu, and Bangarappa Cheruvu. During their visit, they interacted with ayacut farmers, local residents, and officials.
Farmers brought to the attention of the officials that encroachments and silt accumulation have significantly reduced the water-holding capacity of these tanks.
Responding to their concerns, the Collector ordered a survey to identify and address encroachments in the tanks. He also instructed officials to prepare immediate estimates and pass necessary resolutions to begin comprehensive desilting work.
To facilitate these efforts, he directed the Irrigation Department to allocate Rs.40 lakh per tank under the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). Specific attention was called to strengthen the bund of BangarappaCheruvu.
MLA Jagan Mohan and locals also raised concerns regarding silt buildup in BangarappaCheruvu caused by the construction of the express highway. Acting swiftly, the Collector instructed the National Highways Project Director to ensure the removal of the deposited soil.
He also underlined the need to survey and prepare the supply channels between tanks to ensure smooth water flow during the rainy season.
Irrigation SE Venkateswara Raju, EE Murali Kumar, MPDO Sirisha, Tahsildar Jayanti, AE Syed Peer, along with local leaders and public representatives were present.