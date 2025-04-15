CPI calls for phased struggle against anti-people policies

Rajamahendravaram: Communist Party of India (CPI) National Executive Member Akkineni Vanaja has called for a sustained and phased struggle against what she termed as the anti-people policies of the central and state governments. Addressing the concluding session of the CPI political campaign (Rajakeeya Jatha) at Tadithota on Monday, Vanaja strongly criticised the dilution of labour acts and workers’ rights and the government’s privatisation efforts.

Speaking at the event, Vanaja alleged that hard-won labour rights, achieved through decades of struggle and sacrifice, were being dismantled by splitting existing labour laws into four new labour codes. She also alleged that efforts to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at throwaway prices are continuing. She stated that the privatisation push in the country was against public interest. Stressing the legacy of the Communist Party of India, Vanaja said CPI remains the only revolutionary political party in India with a century-old history. “There is a need for today’s youth to become more politically aware and understand the importance of safeguarding democratic rights,” she emphasised. She further recalled the party’s role in driving out the Razakars and redistributing land to the poor, underscoring CPI’s historic contribution to social justice.

Vanaja criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for aligning with the Narendra Modi-led central government, calling it shameful and a betrayal of public trust. CPI District Assistant Secretary Kundrapu Rambabu, City Secretary V Kondala Rao, City Assistant Secretary Sappa Ramana, District Executive Committee Member P Lavanya, and Praja Natya Mandali District Convenor Mahanti Lakshmana Rao and others participated in this meeting.