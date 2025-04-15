CPI Narayana accuses BJP of acting against Ambedkar spirit

Tirupati: CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana has accused BJP of acting against the spirit of Dr BR Ambedkar, alleging the party’s disregard for Supreme Court verdicts. He also demanded abolition of Governor system.

Speaking at a rally organised by Tirupati district CPI to commemorate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Narayana criticised governors, who have publicly challenged Supreme Court rulings, emphasising that they lack veto power over State Assembly resolutions. He called for unity to protect the Constitution from the “communal BJP,” advocating for the elimination of the governor system to strengthen state assemblies.

Narayana urged BJP to respect Supreme Court judgments, rather than criticising them. He announced a nationwide CPI campaign to safeguard democracy, seeking support from like-minded political parties. Regarding attacks on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), he condemned a conspiracy to tarnish its image, appealing to political leaders to refrain from using TTD for vested interests.

Ambedkar Jayanthi was observed with enthusiasm throughout Tirupati. Various organisations, government offices, and political parties paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s contributions to the Indian Constitution and his fight against untouchability and for social justice.

At a joint event held at Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and Municipal Corporation office, TUDA Vice-Chairman and Corporation Commissioner N Mourya garlanded Ambedkar’s portrait, acknowledging his enduring legacy in promoting equality and social justice.

District SP V Harshavardhan Raju also paid floral tributes at the district SP office, recognising Ambedkar’s historic struggle for the empowerment of marginalized communities as a continuing source of inspiration. Additional SP Srinivasa Rao and DSPs Chandrasekhar, Rajasekhar Reddy, Ramana Reddy, and Harikrishna were present.

BJP leaders, led by senior leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy, garlanded Ambedkar’s statue and urged everyone to understand and uphold his ideology, recognizing him as a globally respected intellectual who significantly contributed to the Indian Constitution.

Congress party town president Gowdapera Chittibabu paid floral tributes at the APSRTC circle, stating that the true tribute to Ambedkar lies in ensuring a nation free from all forms of discrimination.