CPI Narayana Hails Supreme Court's Dismissal of Petition to Amend Constitution's Preamble

Dr. K. Narayana, National Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), expressed support for the Supreme Court's dismissal of a petition aimed at removing the terms "Socialism" and "Secularism" from the preamble of the Indian Constitution. The court noted that the petition lacked valid grounds to challenge the constitutional amendment that enshrined these words in 1976, nearly 48 years ago.

Dr. Narayana highlighted the significance of this ruling, emphasizing that the amendment has been long-standing and integral to India's constitutional framework. He echoed the perspectives of various expert jurists, asserting that "Secularism" aligns with the fundamental rights outlined in the Constitution, such as equality before the law. He pointed out that the state cannot officially endorse or promote any religion, while individuals retain the right to practice and propagate their beliefs freely.

The CPI leader warned against attempts by certain groups, referred to as the Sangh Parivar, to undermine the Constitution by seeking to replace its principles with ideologies like Manusmriti. He noted that Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution prohibit discrimination based on religion, while Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to profess and practice any religion.

Dr. Narayana further asserted that the term "Socialism" represents the concept of a welfare state as outlined in the Directive Principles of State Policy. He emphasized its role in promoting a republic dedicated to eradicating various forms of exploitation—social, economic, and political. He stressed that omitting these words would disrupt the basic structure of the Constitution.

In conclusion, Dr. Narayana commended the Supreme Court for its vigilant upholding of constitutional principles and urged the Sangh Parivar to cease its efforts to eliminate these essential terms from the preamble.