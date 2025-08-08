CPI slams BJP’s ‘double standards’

Rajamahendravaram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) district representatives’ meeting, held at the Mullapudi dais here on Thursday as part of the 26th East Godavari district plenary, saw party leaders criticise the BJP-led central government for its policies.

The CPI senior leader, Yadla Lakshmi, hoisted the party flag, while State Assistant Secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy paid tribute at the martyrs’ memorial. Kundrapu Rambabu, P Lavanya, and Pantham Nageswara Rao acted as presidents for the meeting. In her address, Yadla Lakshmi described the Communist Party as a “symbol of sacrifices” and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party.

Satyanarayana Murthy accused the Modi government of not adhering to ‘Rajadharma’ and instead pursuing its own agenda. He alleged that the government was dividing the country along religious lines and criticised the BJP for its “shameless double standards” for political and electoral gain. He also condemned “Operation Kagar,” an anti-insurgency operation, which he claimed endangered the lives of tribals in the Dandakaranya region, stating that 90% of those killed were innocent tribals.

Akkineani Vanaja, a member of the CPI National Executive, highlighted that many laws and welfare schemes, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Right to Information Act (RTI), were the result of communist movements. She called upon the democrats and secular forces to support the CPI to strengthen its ability to counter the Sangh Parivar and the BJP.

Ravulapalli Ravindranath, State President of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), emphasised that every party worker must be connected to the public for the party to grow stronger.

CPI District General Secretary T Madhu, Assistant Secretary Rekha Bhaskara Rao, CPI City Secretary V Kondala Rao, District General Secretary of the Farmers’ Association K Jyothiraju, Secretary of the Jatta Association Sappa Ramana, and AIYF District President K Srinivas and others participated in the meeting.