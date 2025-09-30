CPI stages dharna

Guntur: The Communist Party of India (CPI) Guntur city committee organised a dharna on Monday in front of the Guntur Municipal Corporation demanding immediate control measures against the widespread outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera in the city.

Addressing the gathering, CPI Guntur district secretary Kota Malyadri criticised that the main reasons for the spread of diarrhoea and cholera are contaminated drinking water and the negligent attitude of municipal officials. He said that instead of ensuring safe drinking water and taking appropriate preventive measures, the officials are busy evicting petty vendors from the streets, thereby ruining their livelihoods and adding misery to already struggling families.

CPI Guntur city secretary Aakiti Arun Kumar stated that even after 78 years of independence, the people of Guntur city are still forced to live without access to safe drinking water.

The CPI leaders demanded immediate cleaning of water tanks and reservoirs, urgent identification and repair of leakages in drinking water pipelines, and proper maintenance of the drainage system.

District joint secretary Meda Hanumanth Rao, senior leader Nuthalapati Chinna, city committee members Raavula Anjibabu, Manga Srinivas Rao, Gundeboyina Lakshmi, Deva Naik, Suresh Babu, Virigineni Venkateswarlu were present.