CPM played a prominent role in Nellore politics

Nellore : Communist Party of India (Marxist) is going to organise its 28th State-level 3-day convention on February 1, 2 and 3 in Nellore. The party has played prominent role in Nellore politics by promoting its leaders to legislative bodies like MLAs, MPs, Rajya Sabha members since 1952.

Though some of the communist party leaders belonged to powerful landlord families (Reddy community), they led simple life by donating hundreds of fertile lands to the government during land reforms in 1967 for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden communities.

As many as 42 persons from Nellore district had political representation in the legal bodies in ‘Joint Madras State’. Among them, Puchalapalli Sundaraiah alias Puchalapalli Sundararama Reddy, popularly known as comrade PS was a remarkable political personality. He was born in landlords family in Alaganipadu village of Vidavaluru mandal and represented to AP Assembly for three times from Gannavaraam Assembly constituency of Krishna district, while as a MP in 1952 from Madras Assembly.

Another veteran leader, Jakka Venkaiah alias Jakka Venkata Reddy was the elder grandson of Puchalapalli Sundaraiah of Damaramadugu village of Kovuru mandal. He represented as MLA from Alluru Assembly segment twice in 1985 and 1994.

Puchalapalli used to go to Parliament by cycle.

Earlier, Basavareddy Sankaraiah was elected as MLA twice from Kovuru and Butchireddypalem Assembly segments in 1952 and 1957 respectively. Swarna Vemaiah of Nellore city was elected from Sarvepalle Assembly segment in 1957.

Several communist leaders like K Venkata Krishnaiah, Arlappa, P Ramakotaiah and others have unsuccessfully contested from Nellore city constituency since 1962 to 1972, while that party senior leader TP Bhanuraju unsuccessfully contested for Nellore MP constituency for four times 1977, 1980, 1996, and 2004.

P Madhu of Kanuparthypadu village of Nellore rural mandal represented for Rajya Sabha on behalf of CPM.