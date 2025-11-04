Deploying AI to curb human–elephant conflict: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh is using artificial intelligence to protect both people and wildlife, calling it a new step toward sustainable coexistence. He stated that the state is “showing the way from elephants to artificial intelligence” in minimising human–wildlife conflict.

In a social media post, Pawan Kalyan explained that an AI-based monitoring system has been introduced on a pilot basis in Chittoor district to track elephant movement near forest-bordering villages. Powered by solar energy, the system detects elephant activity and generates mild deterrent signals to guide the animals back into the forest. The mechanism also alerts forest department officials in real time, allowing immediate response to potential threats. He recalled that four trained ‘Kunki’ elephants were earlier brought from Karnataka to assist in driving away wild herds safely. The Kunki teams, he said, have already succeeded in diverting elephants that entered human settlements on several occasions.

Pawan said that the latest system combines artificial intelligence with machine learning to continuously monitor sensitive zones within a range of 60 to 120 metre. The initiative aims to prevent crop damage, reduce economic losses, and enhance community safety while ensuring ecological balance.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is advancing toward sustainable development goals through technology-driven wildlife protection.