Devotees wait in four compartments in Tirumala, to take 8 hours for Sarvadarshans
The crowd of devotees at Tirumala remains steady as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) reported that free Sarva Darshan is operating smoothly with devotees organized in four compartments. Currently, the waiting time for the free general visit is approximately eight hours, while devotees opting for the Rs. 300 special darshan can expect a wait of around two hours.
In addition, the recently introduced SAC time slots are available, with an average wait time of three hours for devotees in three compartments.
On Wednesday, a significant number of 57,390 devotees visited the temple, reflecting the continued devotion among the pilgrims. Notably, 20,628 devotees offered hair during their visit.
The temple's hundi income for the day was substantial, amounting to Rs. 3.56 crore. As the temple continues to welcome thousands, the TTD encourages devotees to plan their visits accordingly to manage their waiting times efficiently.