DIG cautions public not to get carried away by false campaign

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jatti informed that the investigation into the stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga is in progress and the police are working to bring the facts to light related to the incident. In the wake of misinformation being spread on social media platforms regarding the incident, a review meeting was held involving police officers here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG said “Propagating false campaign on social media is a serious crime according to law. We are collecting details of those posting such fake posts, videos and comments. We will identify persons behind the posts and initiate necessary legal action based on their location,” he warned. Further, Gopinath urged the people not to believe in fake posts and campaigning on social media without knowing the facts.

The DIG suggested that the police department would issue official information to the public and cooperate in maintaining law and order. The Range DIG stated that the investigation into the Kasibugga case is under investigation by District SP KV Maheswar Reddy, and the police will analyse the incident from all angles and take appropriate action against those responsible, including the temple authorities.