Dr Sreekanth Babu takes charge as TUDA Secretary
Highlights
Dr NV Sreekanth Babu assumed charge as the Secretary of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA).
Tirupati: Dr NV Sreekanth Babu assumed charge as the Secretary of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA). Appointed on a deputation basis for one year, Dr Babu brings over 28 years of experience from the Animal Husbandry department, most recently serving in Srikalahasti.
Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Babu said he would focus on urban development and planning within TUDA’s jurisdiction under the guidance of the Vice Chairperson and in coordination with the new Chairman. He underlined his commitment to effective planning and implementation of development projects to improve infrastructure and enhance ease of living for residents.
