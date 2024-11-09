Either attend Assembly or quit: Sharmila to Jagan

Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Friday demanded the resignation of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in case he is not ‘bold enough’ to attend the Assembly session.
Sharmila’s demand came after the YSRCP decided to ‘boycott’ the upcoming Assembly session starting November 11.
“They should resign. Whether it’s Jagan Mohan Reddy, his MLAs, or YSRCP leaders, if they do not have the boldness to go to the assembly, they should resign,” said Sharmila while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Congress event in Machilipatnam, Krishna district.
Earlier during the event, Sharmila called for a caste census in the state, emphasising that the Congress party is “committed to the development of Backward Classes (BCs).” To ensure justice for BCs, the largest population group in the country, she stated a caste census should be conducted.
Sharmila also stated that resources should be distributed based on castes and urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to conduct a caste census.
Further, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a pride for BCs but alleged that the community had not benefited much under his leadership. Sharmila claimed that senior BJP leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh had promised a BC caste census in 2017 but later backtracked on that promise. Accusing the BJP of being a party of upper castes, Sharmila alleged that the saffron party “does not support BCs”.