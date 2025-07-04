Food contamination at Srikalahasti Girls hostel sickens 3 students

Tirupati: In yet another food poisoning incident in Srikalahasti in 10 days, three students from the BC Girls hostel fell ill on Thursday morning after reportedly consuming contaminated upma served for breakfast. The hostel houses over 65 female students from intermediate, degree, and postgraduate courses.

According to sources, upma was served as part of the morning meal. However, one of the intermediate students reportedly received a portion that contained a dead centipede locally called ‘Jerry’. On discovering this, the student raised an alarm, prompting other students to inspect and discard the food. Despite this, no alternative meal was provided.

Later in the day, during the hostel’s prayer session, three intermediate students complained of dizziness and collapsed, allegedly due to weakness from skipped meals. They were immediately shifted to the local area hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Doctors have confirmed that their condition is stable.

Upon receiving the news, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy visited the students and spoke with hospital authorities.

He instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the negligence and ensure food safety in hostels.

Former MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy also met the affected students at the hospital and expressed strong disapproval of the government’s handling of hostel food management.

It may be recalled that a similar case was reported on June 24 at the BC Boys Hostel in the same town, where 16 students fell ill after consuming idlis for breakfast. They had complained of stomach pain and were admitted to the government hospital.